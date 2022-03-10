 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Drive Shack
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Drive Shack will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Drive Shack bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Drive Shack's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.04 -0.15 0.13
Price Change % -2.31% -5.82% -17.65% 18.05%

Stock Performance

Shares of Drive Shack were trading at $1.31 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

