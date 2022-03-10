Recap: Aemetis Q4 Earnings
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aemetis beat estimated earnings by 76.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $27.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aemetis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.53
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.55
|-0.38
|-0.69
|-0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|56.52M
|53.77M
|49.04M
|48.93M
|Revenue Actual
|49.90M
|54.88M
|42.81M
|37.33M
