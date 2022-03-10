 Skip to main content

Recap: Aemetis Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:49am   Comments
Recap: Aemetis Q4 Earnings

 

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aemetis beat estimated earnings by 76.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $27.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aemetis's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.46 -0.53 -0.53
EPS Actual -0.55 -0.38 -0.69 -0.67
Revenue Estimate 56.52M 53.77M 49.04M 48.93M
Revenue Actual 49.90M 54.88M 42.81M 37.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

