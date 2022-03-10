 Skip to main content

Selecta Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:13am   Comments
Selecta Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Selecta Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $17.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Selecta Biosciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.12 -0.12 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.16 0 -0.22 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 12.19M 6.24M 7.52M 6.37M
Revenue Actual 24.43M 19.66M 11.05M 11.95M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

