Selecta Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Selecta Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $17.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Selecta Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|0
|-0.22
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|12.19M
|6.24M
|7.52M
|6.37M
|Revenue Actual
|24.43M
|19.66M
|11.05M
|11.95M
