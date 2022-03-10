Recap: FuelCell Energy Q1 Earnings
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FuelCell Energy beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $16.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|21.86M
|20.69M
|18.86M
|22.11M
|Revenue Actual
|13.94M
|26.82M
|13.95M
|14.88M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
