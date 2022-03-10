Recap: FuelCell Energy Q1 Earnings

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

FuelCell Energy beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $16.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 21.86M 20.69M 18.86M 22.11M Revenue Actual 13.94M 26.82M 13.95M 14.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.