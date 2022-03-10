Recap: Endeavour Silver Q4 Earnings

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Endeavour Silver missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $12.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Endeavour Silver's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual -0.03 0.01 0.07 0.13 Revenue Estimate 41.68M 38.33M 38.33M 38.33M Revenue Actual 34.56M 47.77M 34.47M 61.24M

