Recap: Endeavour Silver Q4 Earnings
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Endeavour Silver missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $12.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Endeavour Silver's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.07
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|41.68M
|38.33M
|38.33M
|38.33M
|Revenue Actual
|34.56M
|47.77M
|34.47M
|61.24M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
