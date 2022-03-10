 Skip to main content

Recap: Genocea Biosciences Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genocea Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 6.11% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

