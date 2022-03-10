 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Chindata Group Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Chindata Group Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chindata Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $37.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chindata Group Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 0.02 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.04
Revenue Estimate 112.48M 673.10M 94.24M 78.16M
Revenue Actual 114.97M 106.31M 98.20M 84.75M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CD)

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
GDS Raises Funds for Accelerating Expansion, But Investors Unimpressed
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Chindata Charts Life After Founder, But Uncertainty Keeps Investors at Bay
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com