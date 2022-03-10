Recap: Chindata Group Holdings Q4 Earnings
Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chindata Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $37.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chindata Group Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|112.48M
|673.10M
|94.24M
|78.16M
|Revenue Actual
|114.97M
|106.31M
|98.20M
|84.75M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News