Recap: Chindata Group Holdings Q4 Earnings

Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chindata Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $37.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chindata Group Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.04 Revenue Estimate 112.48M 673.10M 94.24M 78.16M Revenue Actual 114.97M 106.31M 98.20M 84.75M

