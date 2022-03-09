 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Trean Insurance Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:53pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Trean Insurance Group Q4 Earnings

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trean Insurance Group missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $18.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 16.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trean Insurance Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.18   0.19 0.16
EPS Actual 0.15 0.08 0.16 0.22
Revenue Estimate 158.74M 149.07M 138.06M 120.32M
Revenue Actual 177.62M 156.55M 146.73M 134.49M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TIG)

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Preview: Trean Insurance Group's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings