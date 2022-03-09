Recap: Trean Insurance Group Q4 Earnings
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trean Insurance Group missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $18.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 16.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trean Insurance Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.19
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.08
|0.16
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|158.74M
|149.07M
|138.06M
|120.32M
|Revenue Actual
|177.62M
|156.55M
|146.73M
|134.49M
