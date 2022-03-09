Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q4 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $4.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AgroFresh Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.44 -0.20 0.05 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.43 0.03 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 54.03M 19.52M 34.55M 54.89M Revenue Actual 49.18M 21.92M 38.99M 51.87M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.