Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q4 Earnings
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:07 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $4.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AgroFresh Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.44
|-0.20
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.43
|0.03
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|54.03M
|19.52M
|34.55M
|54.89M
|Revenue Actual
|49.18M
|21.92M
|38.99M
|51.87M
