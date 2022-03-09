Allied Motion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allied Motion missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allied Motion's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.26 0.29 0.17 EPS Actual 0.41 0.33 0.32 0.19 Revenue Estimate 102.57M 100.23M 93.42M 87.94M Revenue Actual 103.51M 101.54M 101.68M 93.00M

