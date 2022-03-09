Allied Motion: Q4 Earnings Insights
Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allied Motion missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allied Motion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.26
|0.29
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.33
|0.32
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|102.57M
|100.23M
|93.42M
|87.94M
|Revenue Actual
|103.51M
|101.54M
|101.68M
|93.00M
