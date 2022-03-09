 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sibanye Stillwater Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.18% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SBSW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 138.49 shares of Sibanye Stillwater at the time with $1,000. This investment in SBSW would have produced an average annual return of 20.66%. Currently, Sibanye Stillwater has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion.

Sibanye Stillwater's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,524.59 today based on a price of $18.24 for SBSW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

