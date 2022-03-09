 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Selecta Biosciences
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Selecta Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Selecta Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 3.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Selecta Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.12 -0.12 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.16 0 -0.22 -0.14
Price Change % -3.38% -1.14% 1.71% 9.49%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Selecta Biosciences were trading at $1.58 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SELB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Pediatric COVID Pill Study, Midatech And J&J Unit Expand R&D Collaboration, AbbVie-Alvotech Settle Humira Dispute
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings