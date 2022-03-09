 Skip to main content

Recap: Ebix Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:28am
Recap: Ebix Q4 Earnings

 

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ebix missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $44.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ebix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.58 0.86 0.79
EPS Actual 0.72 0.76 0.84 0.94
Revenue Estimate 221.18M 226.77M 203.90M 187.53M
Revenue Actual 191.74M 246.32M 290.05M 222.12M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

