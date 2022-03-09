Recap: Ebix Q4 Earnings
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ebix missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $44.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ebix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.58
|0.86
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.76
|0.84
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|221.18M
|226.77M
|203.90M
|187.53M
|Revenue Actual
|191.74M
|246.32M
|290.05M
|222.12M
