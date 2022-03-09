Recap: Vera Bradley Q4 Earnings
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Vera Bradley missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $7.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.33
|-0.23
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.28
|-0.05
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|138.01M
|153.61M
|93.39M
|152.38M
|Revenue Actual
|134.74M
|147.05M
|109.09M
|142.37M
