Recap: Vera Bradley Q4 Earnings

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Vera Bradley missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $7.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.33 -0.23 0.39 EPS Actual 0.18 0.28 -0.05 0.31 Revenue Estimate 138.01M 153.61M 93.39M 152.38M Revenue Actual 134.74M 147.05M 109.09M 142.37M

