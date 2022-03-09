 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Vera Bradley Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 8:15am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Vera Bradley Q4 Earnings

 

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vera Bradley missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $7.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.33 -0.23 0.39
EPS Actual 0.18 0.28 -0.05 0.31
Revenue Estimate 138.01M 153.61M 93.39M 152.38M
Revenue Actual 134.74M 147.05M 109.09M 142.37M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VRA)

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Vera Bradley
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com