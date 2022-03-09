Recap: PowerFleet Q4 Earnings

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PowerFleet beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 0.03 0 0.05 Revenue Estimate 33.46M 31.01M 28.99M 28.38M Revenue Actual 29.25M 33.55M 28.99M 29.43M

