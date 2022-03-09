 Skip to main content

Recap: PowerFleet Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 7:17am   Comments
Recap: PowerFleet Q4 Earnings

 

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PowerFleet beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.01 0.03 0 0.05
Revenue Estimate 33.46M 31.01M 28.99M 28.38M
Revenue Actual 29.25M 33.55M 28.99M 29.43M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

