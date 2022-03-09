Recap: PowerFleet Q4 Earnings
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PowerFleet beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.03
|0
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|33.46M
|31.01M
|28.99M
|28.38M
|Revenue Actual
|29.25M
|33.55M
|28.99M
|29.43M
