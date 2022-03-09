Recap: Express Q4 Earnings

Express (NYSE:EXPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Express beat estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $164.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 11.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Express's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.30 -0.58 -0.82 EPS Actual 0.17 0.02 -0.55 -0.66 Revenue Estimate 503.10M 447.91M 323.91M 424.72M Revenue Actual 471.98M 457.63M 345.76M 430.33M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.