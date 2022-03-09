Recap: Express Q4 Earnings
Express (NYSE:EXPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Express beat estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $164.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 11.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.30
|-0.58
|-0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.02
|-0.55
|-0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|503.10M
|447.91M
|323.91M
|424.72M
|Revenue Actual
|471.98M
|457.63M
|345.76M
|430.33M
