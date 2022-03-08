Recap: Hudson Technologies Q4 Earnings
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Hudson Technologies beat estimated earnings by 425.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $15.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hudson Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.06
|-0.04
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.24
|-0.02
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|54.85M
|51.07M
|33.60M
|23.10M
|Revenue Actual
|60.65M
|60.55M
|33.78M
|22.11M
