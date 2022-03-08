Recap: Hudson Technologies Q4 Earnings

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hudson Technologies beat estimated earnings by 425.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $15.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hudson Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.06 -0.04 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.34 0.24 -0.02 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 54.85M 51.07M 33.60M 23.10M Revenue Actual 60.65M 60.55M 33.78M 22.11M

