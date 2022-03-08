 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Ontrak Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Ontrak Q4 Earnings

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ontrak beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.65.

Revenue was down $18.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 21.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ontrak's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.47 -0.34 -0.30
EPS Actual -0.35 -0.12 -0.17 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 15.89M 20.82M 25.70M 29.20M
Revenue Actual 18.59M 26.48M 28.72M 29.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OTRK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Ontrak
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings