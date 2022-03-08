Recap: Ontrak Q4 Earnings

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ontrak beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.65.

Revenue was down $18.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 21.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ontrak's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.47 -0.34 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.12 -0.17 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 15.89M 20.82M 25.70M 29.20M Revenue Actual 18.59M 26.48M 28.72M 29.25M

