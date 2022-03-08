Recap: Ontrak Q4 Earnings
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ontrak beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.65.
Revenue was down $18.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 21.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ontrak's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-0.47
|-0.34
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.12
|-0.17
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|15.89M
|20.82M
|25.70M
|29.20M
|Revenue Actual
|18.59M
|26.48M
|28.72M
|29.25M
