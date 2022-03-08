Recap: Avid Bioservices Q3 Earnings
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Avid Bioservices reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $9.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avid Bioservices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.10
|-0.04
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|24.02M
|27.81M
|21.60M
|19.07M
|Revenue Actual
|26.11M
|30.75M
|27.61M
|21.81M
