Recap: Avid Bioservices Q3 Earnings

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avid Bioservices reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $9.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avid Bioservices's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.06 0.10 -0.04 0.01 Revenue Estimate 24.02M 27.81M 21.60M 19.07M Revenue Actual 26.11M 30.75M 27.61M 21.81M

