Accelerate Diagnostics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accelerate Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $191.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

