 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning McDonald's Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning McDonald's Stock In The Last 15 Years

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.93% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MCD: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.30 shares of McDonald's at the time with $100. This investment in MCD would have produced an average annual return of 11.59%. Currently, McDonald's has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion.

McDonald's's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $520.40 today based on a price of $226.27 for MCD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

McDonald's Shuts Down Russian Restaurants
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Which 10 Major US Companies Are Still Doing Business In Russia?
Insiders Including Co-founder Joe Gebbia, Selling Airbnb (ABNB) Despite The Recent Pullback
10 Weirdest MrBeast Videos
Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com