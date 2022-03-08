 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.19% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LUV: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 120.77 shares of Southwest Airlines at the time with $1,000. This investment in LUV would have produced an average annual return of 16.92%. Currently, Southwest Airlines has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion.

Southwest Airlines's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,849.03 today based on a price of $40.16 for LUV at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LUV)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022
Love Pharma Updates Terms For Acquisition Of Psychedelic Researcher Microdoz Therapy
Evercore ISI Upgrades This Domestic Carrier, Calls It Margin Focused
Expert Ratings For Southwest Airlines
How To Play The Surge In Private Aviation
Airlines Advised To Not Fly Over All Of Ukraine Over 'Extreme' Risk; Russia Shuts Down Eastern Ukrainian Airspace
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com