Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning W&T Offshore Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:16am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning W&T Offshore Stock In The Last 5 Years

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.93% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In WTI: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 373.13 shares of W&T Offshore at the time with $1,000. This investment in WTI would have produced an average annual return of 18.81%. Currently, W&T Offshore has a market capitalization of $899.76 million.

W&T Offshore's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,358.21 today based on a price of $6.32 for WTI at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

