UFP Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 09:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UFP Technologies beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $11.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.82% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.