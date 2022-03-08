John Wiley & Sons: Q3 Earnings Insights

=

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 2.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $32.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 2.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1 0.37 0.60 0.55 EPS Actual 1.29 0.54 0.84 0.68 Revenue Estimate 520.85M 468.45M 499.85M 471.45M Revenue Actual 533.00M 488.39M 536.25M 482.91M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.0 and $4.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 334.21% in quarter-over-quarter growth for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock, a bullish signal to many investors.

