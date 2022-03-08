Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:05 AM.
Earnings
Corbus Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $658.20 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Corbus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.15
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|650.00K
|870.00K
|960.00K
|1.49M
|Revenue Actual
|97.32K
|136.56K
|647.82K
|658.20K
