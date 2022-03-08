 Skip to main content

Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $658.20 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Corbus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.15 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.15 -0.14 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 650.00K 870.00K 960.00K 1.49M
Revenue Actual 97.32K 136.56K 647.82K 658.20K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

