Aeglea BioTherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:55am   Comments
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $3.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.44% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

