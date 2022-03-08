 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Petco Health and Wellness: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Petco Health and Wellness: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $176.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.20 0.09 0.11
EPS Actual 0.20 0.25 0.17 0.17
Revenue Estimate 1.37B 1.36B 1.27B 1.31B
Revenue Actual 1.44B 1.44B 1.42B 1.34B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WOOF)

Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Agrees To Buyout Remaining Stake In JV With Thrive Pet Healthcare
8 Companies That Accept Ethereum As Payment
10 Companies That Now Accept Shiba Inu And Dogecoin As Payment
Lowe's Teams With Petco On Store-In-Store Pilot Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com