Petco Health and Wellness: Q4 Earnings Insights
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Petco Health and Wellness beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $176.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.20
|0.09
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.25
|0.17
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.37B
|1.36B
|1.27B
|1.31B
|Revenue Actual
|1.44B
|1.44B
|1.42B
|1.34B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News