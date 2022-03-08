Matinas BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Matinas BioPharma Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $62.50 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.53M
|30.00K
|20.00K
|1.02M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|0
|33.33K
|62.50K
