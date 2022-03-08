Matinas BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Earnings

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $62.50 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 1.53M 30.00K 20.00K 1.02M Revenue Actual 0 0 33.33K 62.50K

