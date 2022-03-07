Recap: Ranger Oil Q4 Earnings

Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:25 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ranger Oil beat estimated earnings by 1.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.7.

Revenue was up $158.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ranger Oil's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.84 0.41 0.99 EPS Actual 1.15 1.05 0.39 1.43 Revenue Estimate 122.32M 104.80M 73.10M 69.13M Revenue Actual 141.06M 124.70M 88.56M 67.00M

