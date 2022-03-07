Recap: Ranger Oil Q4 Earnings
Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:25 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ranger Oil beat estimated earnings by 1.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.7.
Revenue was up $158.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ranger Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.84
|0.41
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|1.05
|0.39
|1.43
|Revenue Estimate
|122.32M
|104.80M
|73.10M
|69.13M
|Revenue Actual
|141.06M
|124.70M
|88.56M
|67.00M
