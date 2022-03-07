 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mosaic 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:12pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mosaic 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.08% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MOS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 34.48 shares of Mosaic at the time with $1,000. This investment in MOS would have produced an average annual return of 15.29%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion.

Mosaic's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,050.34 today based on a price of $59.44 for MOS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

