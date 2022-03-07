 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Mosaic Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MOS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.45 shares of Mosaic at the time with $100. This investment in MOS would have produced an average annual return of 16.29%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion.

Mosaic's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $214.11 today based on a price of $62.08 for MOS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

