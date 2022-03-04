 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Air Industries Group Common Stock's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Air Industries Group Common Stock's Earnings: A Preview

Air Industries Group Common Stock (AMEX:AIRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Air Industries Group Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Air Industries Group Common Stock bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Air Industries Group Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01
EPS Actual 0 0.01 0 -0.01
Price Change % 1.96% 0.0% -1.71% -5.92%

Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group Common Stock were trading at $0.9415 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (AIRI)

Air Industries Pockets $12.4M Order From US Navy
Air Industries Secures Contract Extension For PW-4000 Jet Turbine Exhaust Cases
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings