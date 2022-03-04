OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFS Capital beat estimated earnings by 95.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $4.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFS Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.23 0.19 0.20 EPS Actual 0.25 0.24 0.23 0.22 Revenue Estimate 10.91M 10.67M 10.78M 10.83M Revenue Actual 10.59M 11.42M 10.49M 11.14M

