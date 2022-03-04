 Skip to main content

OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022
OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFS Capital beat estimated earnings by 95.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $4.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFS Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.23 0.19 0.20
EPS Actual 0.25 0.24 0.23 0.22
Revenue Estimate 10.91M 10.67M 10.78M 10.83M
Revenue Actual 10.59M 11.42M 10.49M 11.14M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

