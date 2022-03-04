OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
OFS Capital beat estimated earnings by 95.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $4.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OFS Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.23
|0.19
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.24
|0.23
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|10.91M
|10.67M
|10.78M
|10.83M
|Revenue Actual
|10.59M
|11.42M
|10.49M
|11.14M
