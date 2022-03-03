Banco BBVA Argentina: Q4 Earnings Insights
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banco BBVA Argentina beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $91.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banco BBVA Argentina's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.16
|0.15
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.37
|0.20
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|227.48M
|226.87M
|187.86M
|196.78M
|Revenue Actual
|300.85M
|257.64M
|243.49M
|244.10M
