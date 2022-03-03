Recap: Calyxt Q4 Earnings

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calyxt beat estimated earnings by 53.66%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was down $11.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 10.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calyxt's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.19 -0.25 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.21 -0.24 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 4.05M 6.14M 4.43M 7.98M Revenue Actual 7.76M 11.88M 4.40M 13.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.