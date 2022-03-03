Recap: Calyxt Q4 Earnings
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Calyxt beat estimated earnings by 53.66%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was down $11.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 10.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calyxt's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|4.05M
|6.14M
|4.43M
|7.98M
|Revenue Actual
|7.76M
|11.88M
|4.40M
|13.93M
