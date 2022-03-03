Great Ajax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Great Ajax missed estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was down $3.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Ajax's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.31 0.28 0.23 EPS Actual 0.38 0.42 0.35 0.41 Revenue Estimate 19.68M 17.62M 21.60M 14.89M Revenue Actual 18.99M 19.79M 19.77M 22.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.