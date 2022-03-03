Great Ajax: Q4 Earnings Insights
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Great Ajax missed estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was down $3.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Great Ajax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.31
|0.28
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.42
|0.35
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|19.68M
|17.62M
|21.60M
|14.89M
|Revenue Actual
|18.99M
|19.79M
|19.77M
|22.50M
