Recap: FedNat Holding Q4 Earnings
FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FedNat Holding beat estimated earnings by 58.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-1.02.
Revenue was down $9.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.06 which was followed by a 5.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FedNat Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.43
|-0.88
|-1.07
|-2.65
|EPS Actual
|-1.49
|-2.90
|-1.35
|-1.96
|Revenue Estimate
|71.90M
|49.05M
|64.36M
|82.82M
|Revenue Actual
|53.93M
|59.04M
|39.74M
|63.20M
