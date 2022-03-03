 Skip to main content

Recap: FedNat Holding Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FedNat Holding beat estimated earnings by 58.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-1.02.

Revenue was down $9.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.06 which was followed by a 5.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FedNat Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.88 -1.07 -2.65
EPS Actual -1.49 -2.90 -1.35 -1.96
Revenue Estimate 71.90M 49.05M 64.36M 82.82M
Revenue Actual 53.93M 59.04M 39.74M 63.20M

