Recap: First Eagle Alternative Q4 Earnings
First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Earnings
First Eagle Alternative missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $561.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Eagle Alternative's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.09
|0.11
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.09
|0.11
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|8.19M
|8.01M
|7.52M
|7.24M
|Revenue Actual
|8.36M
|7.78M
|7.19M
|7.51M
