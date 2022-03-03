Costco Wholesale: Q2 Earnings Insights
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Costco Wholesale beat estimated earnings by 6.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.92 versus an estimate of $2.73.
Revenue was up $7.13 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 6.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.63
|3.57
|2.34
|2.45
|EPS Actual
|2.97
|3.90
|2.75
|2.14
|Revenue Estimate
|49.56B
|61.30B
|43.64B
|43.78B
|Revenue Actual
|50.36B
|62.67B
|45.28M
|44.77B
