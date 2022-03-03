 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Costco Wholesale: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Costco Wholesale: Q2 Earnings Insights

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Costco Wholesale beat estimated earnings by 6.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.92 versus an estimate of $2.73.

Revenue was up $7.13 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 6.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.63 3.57 2.34 2.45
EPS Actual 2.97 3.90 2.75 2.14
Revenue Estimate 49.56B 61.30B 43.64B 43.78B
Revenue Actual 50.36B 62.67B 45.28M 44.77B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (COST)

Costco Wholesale Whale Trades For March 03
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2022
If You Invested $1,000 In Costco Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Costco Wholesale Stock In The Last 10 Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings