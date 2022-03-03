Smith & Wesson Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 19.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was down $79.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 28.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.26 1.02 0.76 EPS Actual 1.13 1.57 1.71 1.12 Revenue Estimate 267.56M 278.59M 259.80M 236.70M Revenue Actual 230.48M 274.61M 322.95M 257.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.