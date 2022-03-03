Smith & Wesson Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 19.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was down $79.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 28.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.26
|1.02
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.13
|1.57
|1.71
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|267.56M
|278.59M
|259.80M
|236.70M
|Revenue Actual
|230.48M
|274.61M
|322.95M
|257.60M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings