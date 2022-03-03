Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evolus missed estimated earnings by 73.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $14.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.24
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.31
|-0.44
|-0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|25.53M
|24.67M
|11.67M
|21.20M
|Revenue Actual
|26.68M
|26.10M
|12.24M
|20.58M
