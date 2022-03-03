Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evolus missed estimated earnings by 73.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $14.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.24 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.31 -0.44 -0.81 Revenue Estimate 25.53M 24.67M 11.67M 21.20M Revenue Actual 26.68M 26.10M 12.24M 20.58M

