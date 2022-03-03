 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evolus missed estimated earnings by 73.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $14.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.24 -0.43  
EPS Actual -0.35 -0.31 -0.44 -0.81
Revenue Estimate 25.53M 24.67M 11.67M 21.20M
Revenue Actual 26.68M 26.10M 12.24M 20.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (EOLS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
A Preview Of Evolus's Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Evolus Expects Q4 FY21 Sales Better Than Anticipated, Issues FY22 Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings