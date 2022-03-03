 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hostess Brands's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Hostess Brands's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) earned $36.53 million, a 39.46% increase from the preceding quarter. Hostess Brands also posted a total of $297.16 million in sales, a 3.19% increase since Q3. In Q3, Hostess Brands earned $26.19 million, and total sales reached $287.97 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Hostess Brands posted an ROIC of 1.67%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Hostess Brands posted an ROIC of 1.67%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Hostess Brands, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.67% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Hostess Brands reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.25/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.23/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TWNK)

Where Hostess Brands Stands With Analysts
Hostess Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Earnings Preview For Hostess Brands
AMC Creates VP Position To Oversee Popcorn Business Expansion
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Seagate Shares Surge On Upbeat Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings