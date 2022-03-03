 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brown Forman: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Brown Forman: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.39 0.32 0.43
EPS Actual 0.49 0.40 0.25 0.45
Revenue Estimate 1.05B 826.90M 768.81M 902.29M
Revenue Actual 994.00M 906.00M 812.00M 911.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BF)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com