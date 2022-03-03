Brown Forman: Q3 Earnings Insights
Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brown Forman beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.39
|0.32
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.40
|0.25
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|1.05B
|826.90M
|768.81M
|902.29M
|Revenue Actual
|994.00M
|906.00M
|812.00M
|911.00M
