Brown Forman: Q3 Earnings Insights

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.39 0.32 0.43 EPS Actual 0.49 0.40 0.25 0.45 Revenue Estimate 1.05B 826.90M 768.81M 902.29M Revenue Actual 994.00M 906.00M 812.00M 911.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.