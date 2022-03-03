Consolidated Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Consolidated Comms Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 225.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $7.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Comms Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0 -0.03 0.06 0.06 EPS Actual 0.18 0.09 0.21 0.12 Revenue Estimate 321.69M 319.86M 316.99M 321.76M Revenue Actual 318.58M 320.40M 324.77M 326.12M

