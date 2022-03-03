Consolidated Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Consolidated Comms Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 225.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was down $7.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Consolidated Comms Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.09
|0.21
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|321.69M
|319.86M
|316.99M
|321.76M
|Revenue Actual
|318.58M
|320.40M
|324.77M
|326.12M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News