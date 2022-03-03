 Skip to main content

Consolidated Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:17am   Comments
Consolidated Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Consolidated Comms Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 225.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $7.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Comms Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0 -0.03 0.06 0.06
EPS Actual 0.18 0.09 0.21 0.12
Revenue Estimate 321.69M 319.86M 316.99M 321.76M
Revenue Actual 318.58M 320.40M 324.77M 326.12M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

