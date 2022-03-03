Recap: Utz Brands Q4 Earnings

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Utz Brands missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $54.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Utz Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.09 EPS Actual 0.18 0.13 0.13 0.33 Revenue Estimate 308.67M 290.29M 274.87M 243.00M Revenue Actual 312.68M 297.92M 269.18M 246.28M

