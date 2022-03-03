Recap: Utz Brands Q4 Earnings
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Utz Brands missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $54.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Utz Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.13
|0.13
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|308.67M
|290.29M
|274.87M
|243.00M
|Revenue Actual
|312.68M
|297.92M
|269.18M
|246.28M
