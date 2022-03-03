Revlon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Revlon beat estimated earnings by 466.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $11.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 25.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Revlon's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.23 -1.07 -1.08 EPS Actual -0.74 -1.01 -1.55 0.61 Revenue Estimate 549.80M 469.00M 520.20M 698.50M Revenue Actual 521.10M 497.40M 445.00M 626.60M

