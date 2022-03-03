Revlon: Q4 Earnings Insights
Revlon (NYSE:REV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Revlon beat estimated earnings by 466.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was down $11.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 25.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Revlon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.23
|-1.07
|-1.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.74
|-1.01
|-1.55
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|549.80M
|469.00M
|520.20M
|698.50M
|Revenue Actual
|521.10M
|497.40M
|445.00M
|626.60M
