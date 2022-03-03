Antares Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Antares Pharma beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $4.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Antares Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|48.33M
|42.98M
|38.47M
|40.75M
|Revenue Actual
|48.19M
|44.98M
|42.08M
|44.13M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News