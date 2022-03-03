Antares Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Antares Pharma beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $4.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Antares Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.03 EPS Actual 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.03 Revenue Estimate 48.33M 42.98M 38.47M 40.75M Revenue Actual 48.19M 44.98M 42.08M 44.13M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.