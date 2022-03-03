 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Antares Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Antares Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Antares Pharma beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $4.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Antares Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.03
EPS Actual 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.03
Revenue Estimate 48.33M 42.98M 38.47M 40.75M
Revenue Actual 48.19M 44.98M 42.08M 44.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATRS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Antares Pharma
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
FDA Grants Fast Track Tags To Drug Candidates For Antares Pharma, Celcuity, Celularity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com