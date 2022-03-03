Best Buy Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Best Buy Co reported in-line EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.73.
Revenue was down $572.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.91
|1.85
|1.37
|3.45
|EPS Actual
|2.08
|2.98
|2.23
|3.48
|Revenue Estimate
|11.56B
|11.49B
|10.34B
|17.23B
|Revenue Actual
|11.91B
|11.85B
|11.64B
|16.94B
