Best Buy Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Best Buy Co reported in-line EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.73.

Revenue was down $572.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.91 1.85 1.37 3.45 EPS Actual 2.08 2.98 2.23 3.48 Revenue Estimate 11.56B 11.49B 10.34B 17.23B Revenue Actual 11.91B 11.85B 11.64B 16.94B

