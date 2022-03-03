Recap: BJ's Wholesale Club Q4 Earnings
BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BJ's Wholesale Club beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $411.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.63
|0.57
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.82
|0.72
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|3.92B
|3.77B
|3.62B
|3.94B
|Revenue Actual
|4.26B
|4.18B
|3.87B
|3.95B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News